Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.24.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $235,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $362,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,634,844 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 253,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 11.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 38.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 37,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.