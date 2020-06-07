Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.20). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SELB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SELB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. 1,026,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,540. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.