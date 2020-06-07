SelfSell Price Hits $0.0001 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last week, SelfSell has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. SelfSell has a total market cap of $34,477.83 and approximately $1,717.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00028783 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

