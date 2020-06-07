Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 692.43 ($9.11).

SHB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shaftesbury to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 598 ($7.87) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of LON:SHB traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 673.50 ($8.86). 485,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.24. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 478.40 ($6.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 584.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 779.76.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

