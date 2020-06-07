SHIELD (XSH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 13% against the dollar. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $638,002.03 and $70.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,580.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.08 or 0.02495446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.28 or 0.02602001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00481405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.36 or 0.00682173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00070881 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024993 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00536348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

