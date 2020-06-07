Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Shutterstock reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Shutterstock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.86 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.61%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 15,962 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $594,105.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,466,385.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,641,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 18.5% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,727,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after purchasing an additional 269,587 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,065,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK remained flat at $$38.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 252,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,494. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.