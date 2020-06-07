SolarCoin Price Down 12.4% This Week (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $486.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Lykke Exchange. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00479540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003245 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,008,088 coins and its circulating supply is 59,142,218 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

