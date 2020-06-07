Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $2.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.34. 27,634,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,797,710. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.55. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 921,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 111,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

