Spiking Trading 2.4% Higher This Week (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $474,019.33 and $258,785.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spiking has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.04 or 0.05526876 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00055949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002704 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

About Spiking

SPIKE is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.