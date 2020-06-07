Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MITO shares. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITO. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MITO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.06. 62,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,060. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

