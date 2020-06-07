Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $1.09

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $6.21 million and $295,684.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00011194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,749.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.73 or 0.02602387 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002385 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00714804 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002684 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,688,453 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.