Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 97,891 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 25,376 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 970,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,879. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

