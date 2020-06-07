Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $184.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.22. 1,968,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $430,864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,062,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,725 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 594.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,415 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after acquiring an additional 872,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,345,000 after acquiring an additional 808,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.