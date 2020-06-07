Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $24.00 at Raymond James

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Synovus Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Synovus Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

NYSE SNV traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,331. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,926.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after buying an additional 301,469 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.