TaaS Hits Market Cap of $7.12 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00009126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TaaS has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a total market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $2,395.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.40 or 0.05577996 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00056060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002724 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010429 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

