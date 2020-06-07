Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post $37.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $40.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $45.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $193.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.60 million to $199.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $249.54 million, with estimates ranging from $239.10 million to $264.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.65 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCMD. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

NASDAQ TCMD traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 124,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,674. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.15 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $101,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $2,221,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,648.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,640. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

