Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) to report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.34). Talend reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 93.14%. The company had revenue of $68.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Talend in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $82,855.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,277.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sudhir Steven Singh bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $495,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Talend by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,932,000 after purchasing an additional 150,585 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Talend by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,762,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talend by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,524,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,188,000 after purchasing an additional 300,640 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Talend by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,006,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 51,757 shares during the period. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talend by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 637,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

TLND stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 394,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,611. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. Talend has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

