Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point started coverage on Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taubman Centers by 72.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Taubman Centers by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Taubman Centers by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Taubman Centers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TCO traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.08. 2,921,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,519. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of -0.06. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

