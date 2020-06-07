Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,893,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,773. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $203.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,882.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total value of $3,763,673.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,919.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,342 shares of company stock worth $40,816,349. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $2,750,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

