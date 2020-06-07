The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.
OTCMKTS HOKCY opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.34.
About The Hong Kong and China Gas
