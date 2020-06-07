The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS HOKCY opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.34.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and Aviation fuel facilities.

