THEKEY (TKY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,526.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. THEKEY has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $4,526.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000424 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Bit-Z and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

