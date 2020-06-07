Thunder Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.34 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $34.95 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Huobi Global, Bilaxy and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.10 or 0.05565773 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00056207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,843,131 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Upbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.