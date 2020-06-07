TokenPay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.73 Million (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00030990 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,779.29 or 1.00561277 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001129 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00075840 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000059 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,222,972 coins and its circulating supply is 17,015,352 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

