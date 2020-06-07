TOKPIE Price Tops $0.0125 on Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $230,181.71 and approximately $569.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,342,177 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

