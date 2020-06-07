Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$73.42 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$52.36 and a one year high of C$74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.75, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.47.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$715.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$748.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.59, for a total value of C$187,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,845,344.84.

TIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price target on Toromont Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.38.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.