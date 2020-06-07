Trident Group (TRDT) Price Tops $0.0014

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last seven days, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the US dollar. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.47 or 0.01986605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00178562 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00044527 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00119849 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io . The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

