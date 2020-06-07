TrueDeck Hits Market Cap of $149,831.13 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $149,831.13 and approximately $21,353.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.82 or 0.01998327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00179776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00121198 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

