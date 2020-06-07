Truegame Market Cap Tops $191,026.29 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $191,026.29 and $5,140.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Truegame has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $533.54 or 0.05587499 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00056333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

TGAME is a token. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.