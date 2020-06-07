TurtleNetwork (TN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,326.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $389,063.32 and $3,326.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.22 or 0.02185262 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000088 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010568 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000225 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

