UBS Group Trims Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Target Price to $114.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.07.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $97.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,964,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.37.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,724 shares of company stock worth $15,698,321. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

