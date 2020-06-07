Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 120,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 345,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,623,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $996,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS stock traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.16. 760,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.49.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.