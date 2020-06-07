v.systems Market Capitalization Hits $49.35 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, v.systems has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $49.35 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

About v.systems

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 3,926,335,758 coins and its circulating supply is 2,011,477,294 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

v.systems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

