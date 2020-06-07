Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS.

MTN opened at $196.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $255.37.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

