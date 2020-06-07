Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. UBS Group currently has $12.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Vale from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC raised Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vale from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.78.

NYSE VALE opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Vale has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 79.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 285.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 20.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Innovations LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 63.7% during the first quarter. Capital Innovations LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

