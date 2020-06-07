Veles Price Tops $0.0664 on Major Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $80,196.50 and approximately $20,442.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veles has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,728.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.26 or 0.02500495 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $253.38 or 0.02604501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00479260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.39 or 0.00682422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00070190 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025452 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00535991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,316,885 coins and its circulating supply is 1,207,687 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.