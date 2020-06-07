Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings. Vicor reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Vicor stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.33. The stock had a trading volume of 306,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 364.91 and a beta of 0.76. Vicor has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $69.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 309,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,453,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,676. 56.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 259,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 158,926 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 109,991 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $4,111,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Vicor by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 91,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vicor by 478.2% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 93,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 76,941 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

