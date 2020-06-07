VisionX (VNX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, VisionX has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $35,313.63 and $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VisionX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.50 or 0.01984612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00178289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00120297 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

