Vitae (VITAE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $254,751.00

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00014946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $27.79 million and approximately $254,751.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004246 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003336 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000661 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

