WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Receives $85.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.85. 1,653,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,219. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.20. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average is $92.88.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

