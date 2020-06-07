WeTrust Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One WeTrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $660,736.77 and approximately $271.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $533.54 or 0.05587499 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00056333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002735 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust (TRST) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

