Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.
WPP traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $44.21. 239,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,895. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.37. WPP has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
About WPP
WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.
