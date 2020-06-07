Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives $96.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Xilinx by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $713,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $310,697,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Xilinx by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,215,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $172,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,000 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth $111,886,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth about $128,454,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,193,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,025. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

