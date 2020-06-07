YEE Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One YEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi, ABCC and DEx.top. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $65,852.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $543.97 or 0.05575030 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002413 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00056242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002723 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010275 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, DEx.top, DigiFinex, ABCC, Huobi and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

