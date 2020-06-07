Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YELP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Yelp from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

YELP stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,085. Yelp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Yelp had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $54,834.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $42,018.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,126 shares of company stock valued at $215,751. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,988,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,892,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,061,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 966.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 872,985 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $30,406,000 after buying an additional 791,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 5,651,016 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $101,888,000 after buying an additional 694,990 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

