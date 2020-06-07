Yum China’s (YUMC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

YUMC has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a hold rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yum China from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yum China from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 470,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,583,000 after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 747,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after acquiring an additional 135,919 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

