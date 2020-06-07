YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.18.

Several research firms recently commented on YY. ValuEngine downgraded YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on YY from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded YY from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of YY in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of YY stock traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. YY has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.18.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. YY had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.72 million. YY’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that YY will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YY. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in shares of YY by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 780,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,214,000 after purchasing an additional 465,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of YY by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,628,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,005,000 after purchasing an additional 455,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of YY by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of YY by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of YY by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

