Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Hoegh LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hoegh LNG Partners.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.70 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 30.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hoegh LNG Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Danske lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Hoegh LNG Partners from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hoegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 888,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 142,220 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $1,309,000. Western Standard LLC increased its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 139,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 71,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HMLP traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 249,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,573. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.23. The company has a market cap of $372.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.