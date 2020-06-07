Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). IMPINJ posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 933.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.45. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

In other IMPINJ news, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson bought 16,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $345,928.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $101,640.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $30,821.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $294,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 105,485 shares of company stock worth $2,082,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of IMPINJ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PI traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $28.95. 363,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,886. The stock has a market cap of $656.50 million, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.56. IMPINJ has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 7.59.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

