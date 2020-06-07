Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Post -$2.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) will announce earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($2.24). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($10.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.46) to ($9.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($11.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.63) to ($7.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40).

Several research analysts have commented on MDGL shares. BidaskClub lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,158.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 135,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,712,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 40,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 95,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 59,123 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDGL stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.65. 135,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,727. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.03. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $127.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

