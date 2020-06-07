Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meet Group’s earnings. Meet Group reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Meet Group will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meet Group.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.53%. Meet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities lowered Meet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.74.

MEET traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 1,294,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Meet Group has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.03 million, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,413,488 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $8,537,467.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEET. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Meet Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,125,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Meet Group by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,576,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,900 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,935,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meet Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 499,427 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meet Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 171,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

